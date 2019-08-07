Hubbard's 12th annual Taste set for September

HUBBARD

The only thing better than treating yourself to delicious local food is doing so for a good cause.

The 12th annual Taste of Hubbard allows you to do that. The event is set for noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 29 at Harding Park, 249 Roosevelt Drive, and features more than 25 food establishments from Hubbard, Lowellville, Youngstown, Struthers, Masury, Liberty and Sharon, Pa. There also will be at least 25 artisans selling their wares.

“It’s not just about coming to eat the food, it’s a fun social event that brings the community together,” said Samantha McCullough, member of the Harding Park Meeting House committee.

Proceeds from the event benefit the committee’s project. Committee members aim to build a nondenominational community center to honor the historic Presbyterian meetinghouse, which was built in 1857.

