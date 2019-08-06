Customer killed, clerk wounded in Pa. convenience store robbery
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a customer was killed and a clerk wounded during a robbery at a central Pennsylvania convenience store over the weekend.
Police say the shooting was reported just after 9 p.m. Sunday at the Uni-Mart in Williamsport.
The Lycoming County coroner’s office identified the victim as 48-year-old Rhonda McPeak of Williamsport. An autopsy is scheduled today.
Chief Damon Hagen of the city police department said Monday he didn’t know the condition of the female clerk.
Police said an extensive search of the area was done but the suspect, who was wearing a hoodie, wasn’t found.
In late July, two boys were shot as they were walking in the city, and one was killed.
