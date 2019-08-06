COLUMBIANA, TRUMBULL COURTS

COURTS

COLUMBIANA COUNTY

NEW COMPLAINTS

Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Joseph Hartline, money.

Daniel Howard v. Misty Davis, personal injury.

Lori Davidson v. Carol Skidmore, personal injury.

Progressive Preferred Insurance Co. v. Seana Robinson, personal injury.

Richard Harris v. Tammy Endicott, personal injury.

DIVORCES GRANTED

Cathy Reese v. James Reese.

Kayla Cooper v. Bernard Cooper.

Billie Morlan v. Mark Morlan.

Debra Martin v. Steven Martin.

DISSOLUTIONS GRANTED

Brian Ritchie and Amy Ritchie.

Christian Chappell and Elizabeth Chappell.

Julie Slusher and Michael Slusher.

William Kusior and Lisa Kusior.

Michelle Lingenfelter and Peter Lingenfelter.

Ashley Austin and Jerry Austin.

DOCKET

Sandia Resolution Co. v. Scot Oliver, judgment for plaintiff.

Discover Bank v. Jill Hamon, judgment for plaintiff.

TRUMBULL COUNTY

DOCKET

Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. v. Mary Ann Plott et al, foreclosure.

US Bank NA v. Claude W. Miller et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Thomas A. Galati et al, foreclosure.

USA Dept. of Agriculture v. John J. Tangradi et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Shannan M. Tyson et al, foreclosure.

Midfirst Bank v. Carl G. Fletcher et al, foreclosure.

Ditech Financial LLC v. George E. Houtz Jr. et al, foreclosure.

Governors Square Co. v. Visual Communications LLC, default.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Bryan L. Morrison, default.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. James McIntosh, default.

Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Brian Crump, default.

Discover Bank v. Jessica A. Roden, default.

Cafaro Peachcreek Joint Venture Partnership v. Bypoyraz LLC, default.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Patricia Sperry, default.

University of Akron v. Adam G. Macaluso, default.

Discover Bank v. Ivy A. Houser, default.

Citibank NA v. James Mooney, default.

Marion Plaza Inc. v. Mobile Now Inc., default.

Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Kayla M. Anderson, default.

Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Dana Sherwood, default.

Ally Bank v. James L. Ralston, default.

Albert Guarnieri & Co. Inc. v. Quick Plus Inc. et al, default.

National City Bank v. Christopher E. Hoff, dismissed.

Sylvia J. Logan v. Esther K. Mollica et al, dismissed.

JP Morgan Chase Bank NA v. Rhonda Strickland et al, dismissed.

Irl D. Berresford v. Hovis Tire & Automotive Inc. et al, dismissed.

Phoenix J. McCready Bush v. Department of Job & Family Services, dismissed.

Jody W. Shellhammer v. Precision Runners LLC et al, dismissed.

Terry Zemko v. U.S. Steel Corp. et al, dismissed.

Linda Dorsey v. Dollar General Corp., dismissed.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Clarence Dixon, dismissed.

NMC Metals Inc. v. Commercial Industrial Roofing LLC, dismissed.

Eugene L. Bell v. NAT Services Inc. et al, dismissed.

Department Stores National Bank v. Kimberly S. Pursell, dismissed.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Jamie Immarino, dismissed.

Waldon Management Corp. v. Kevin Lockwood et al, dismissed.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Gary D. Clapp, dismissed.

Midland Funding LLC v. Cameron Truss, dismissed.

Discover Bank v. Michael J. Kapis Sr., dismissed.

Midland Funding LLC v. Curtis Winland, dismissed.

Hubner Seed Co. v. Paul Kepner, dismissed.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. William Kelley, dismissed.

Discovery Bank v. Lisa Hoerig, dismissed.

Discover Bank v. Pamela S. Perisa, dismissed.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. v. James V. Davidson et al, dismissed.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Simeon Howard et al, dismissed.

First National Bank of Pennsylvania v. Mark Sanson et al, dismissed.

Stacey Thompson v. Renal Care Group Inc. et al, dismissed.

State v. Vincent Heflin, sentenced.

State v. John G. Simer, sentenced (2).

State v. Charles J. Edmonds, sentenced.

State v. Samantha B. Tenney, sentenced.

State v. Michael D. Riley Jr., sentenced.

State v. Terrance R. Belden, sentenced.

State v. Neal C. Cowfer Jr., sentenced.

State v. Natajha A. Graham, sentenced.

State v. Christopher Murray, sentenced.

State v. Roger B. Barnes, sentenced.

State v. Isell L. Witherspoon, sentenced.

State v. Matthew D. Wrightsman, sentenced.

State v. Richard D. Williams, sentenced.

State v. John L. Euler, sentenced.

State v. Douglas R. Wright, sentenced.

State v. Charles Streeter, sentenced.

State v. Ronald McDonel, sentenced.

State v. Carmen J. Renna, sentenced.

Cecilia V. McQueen v. Anderson and Dubose Inc. et al, settled.

Nicholas Hamrock v. Alexis A. Graziano et al, settled.

Nicholas Cresanto et al v. Top Landscaping LLC et al, settled.

Trumbull County Commissioners v. Midway Mobile Homes LLC, settled.

Central Ohio & Maintenance LLC v. Gibbs Inc. et al, dismissed.

Janet Z. Jamison v. Regina L. Kagy et al, dismissed.

Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Teresa R. Flint, dismissed.

Marquis Gantz et al v. Dr. Amine R. Abdul Aal et al, dismissed.

Sam Lamancusa v. Adam Richards Jr. et al, dismissed.

US Bank NA v. Angela Maruca et al, dismissed.

DISSOLUTIONS GRANTED

Lauren B. Gintert Seger and Dennis E. Seger II.

Regina D. White and John W. White.

Randolph Corle Jr. and Melissa Corle.

Andrea D. Medlen and Michael E. Medlen.

Daniel O’Hara and Patricia O’Hara.

Gregory K. Chopko and Kelly Chopko.

Dawn M. Stulgis and Frank Stulgis.

Michealene M. Preece and Kevin A. Preece.

Carissa M. Davis and Eric L. Davis.

James P. Vechery and Anita J. Vechery.

Rebecca R. Pro and Arturo D. Pro.

Loretta A. Branham and Scott E. Branham.

Nicole Niemi and James Niemi.

DIVORCES GRANTED

Michael J. Fabijance v. Diana J. Fabijance.

Charlene Humenik v. Jack Humenik.

Abel C. Ladeau v. Jazmine Ladeau.

Colleen M. Ives v. Richard W. Ives III.

James Cickelli v. Jane N. Cickelli.

Lindsey Harris v. Robert Harris.

Ritchie L. Duke v. Denise Duke.

Frank C. Wilson v. Sarah A. Wilson.

Kathryn Collazo v. Alejandro Collazo.

Erica Beil v. Jack D. Humenik Jr.

DOMESTIC CASES DISMISSED

Duane Schaeffer v. Holly L. Schaeffer.

Brandy Alfreno v. Christopher Alfreno.

Louis Ruggiero v. Stacie Ruggiero.

Takimia McMillian v. Alvin L. McMillian Jr.

Keisha M. Gray v. Shane M. Lewis.

Heather Courtney v. Michael R. Mizenko.

Debbie L. Brown v. Rocky Allen.