Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Cierra Rivera and Dontreal James, Youngstown, girl, Aug. 4.
Ethan and Gina Parks, Canfield, girl, Aug. 4.
Teasha Jennings, Youngstown, girl, Aug. 4.
Ashley Timlin and Terrence May, Youngstown, girl, Aug. 4.
SHARON REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER, SHARON, Pa.
Charles IV and Kellie Anne Corder, Hermitage, Pa., boy, July 30.
