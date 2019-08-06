BIRTHS


August 6, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Cierra Rivera and Dontreal James, Youngstown, girl, Aug. 4.

Ethan and Gina Parks, Canfield, girl, Aug. 4.

Teasha Jennings, Youngstown, girl, Aug. 4.

Ashley Timlin and Terrence May, Youngstown, girl, Aug. 4.

SHARON REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER, SHARON, Pa.

Charles IV and Kellie Anne Corder, Hermitage, Pa., boy, July 30.

