911 call rekindles sobs as 2018 murder trial gets underway
YOUNGSTOWN — Karen Kennedy was made to relive the moment in June 2018 she came across her neighbor and close friend Diane Dent, who had been shot on her porch and later died.
Testimony in the aggravated murder trial of the alleged shooter Jesse Williams began this morning in Mahoning County Judge Maureen Sweeney's courtroom.
Kennedy's hysterical wails are heard on the recording of the 911 call she made, which prosecutors played for jurors — causing Kennedy to begin sobbing again.
Prosecutors said Williams wanted "payback" from Dent's son Anttwon Dent, but Diane was the first to greet Williams at the door that day.
Williams' defense attorney, however, implored jurors to consider Williams' side of the story, which suggests Williams shot in anticipation of Anttwon Dent attacking him.
Read more in Wednesday's Vindicator and on Vindy.com.
