YSU trustees executive committee meets Tuesday


August 5, 2019 at 10:46a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The Youngstown State University Board of Trustees' Executive Committee meets from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Executive Board Room of Williamson Hall on campus. The committee anticipates going into executive session at noon.

