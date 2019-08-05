YSU trustees executive committee meets Tuesday
YOUNGSTOWN — The Youngstown State University Board of Trustees' Executive Committee meets from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Executive Board Room of Williamson Hall on campus. The committee anticipates going into executive session at noon.
