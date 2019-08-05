Youngstown Police


August 5, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Youngstown Police

Total calls answered

201689,185

2017 66,953

2018 72,934

Calls

By Beat Side/town 2016 2017 2018

103 East 5,456 4,682 5,182

104 East 5,221 4,274 4,743

105 East 6,497 5,794 6,318

106 North 6,289 5,639 6,120

109Downtown 6,708 5,768 6,114

203 South 5,141 4,689 4,567

204 South 8,741 7,451 8,331

205 South 4,911 4,394 4,841

206 South 7, 629 6,945 7,501

207 West 4,401 3,866 4,496

208 West 3,857 4,050 4,129

209 West 5,843 5,209 5,752

210 South 5,670 4,462 4,840

Other 10,805 N/A N/A

Source: Youngstown Police Department 2018 annual report

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$660000


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$249900


Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$775000