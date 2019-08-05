Youngstown Police
Total calls answered
201689,185
2017 66,953
2018 72,934
Calls
By Beat Side/town 2016 2017 2018
103 East 5,456 4,682 5,182
104 East 5,221 4,274 4,743
105 East 6,497 5,794 6,318
106 North 6,289 5,639 6,120
109Downtown 6,708 5,768 6,114
203 South 5,141 4,689 4,567
204 South 8,741 7,451 8,331
205 South 4,911 4,394 4,841
206 South 7, 629 6,945 7,501
207 West 4,401 3,866 4,496
208 West 3,857 4,050 4,129
209 West 5,843 5,209 5,752
210 South 5,670 4,462 4,840
Other 10,805 N/A N/A
Source: Youngstown Police Department 2018 annual report
