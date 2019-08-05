Youngstown man gets 25 years in October 2017 shooting death
YOUNGSTOWN — Jesse Stewart was sentenced today to 25 years in prison for the Oct. 18, 2017 shooting death of Evan Amos on South Lakeview Avenue.
Stewart pleaded guilty this morning to charges of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated robbery and being a felon in possession of a firearm before Judge Anthony Donofrio in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.
The sentence was recommended by the attorneys in the case.
Police said Stewart and another man were at Amos' home to rob him. The other man has also pleaded guilty.
