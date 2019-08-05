Sen. Mitch McConnell trips, breaks shoulder

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

A spokesman for Mitch McConnell says the Senate majority leader tripped outside his home in Kentucky and suffered a shoulder fracture.

David Popp, a spokesman for the Kentucky Republican, said in a statement Sunday afternoon that McConnell fell on his outdoor patio, but has been treated and released after getting medical attention. The statement says he is working from home in Louisville and “will continue to work from home” after his fall.

The statement also says McConnell has expressed his sympathies to the people of El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, after the recent mass shootings in those communities by contacting two Senate colleagues for those states.

Restoration begins on King Tut’s coffin

CAIRO

Egypt started the first-ever restoration work on a gold-covered sarcophagus of the famed boy pharaoh Tutankhamun, ahead of the country’s new museum opening next year, the antiquities minister said Sunday.

Khaled el-Anany told reporters that work on the outermost coffin, which is made of wood and gilded with gold, is expected to take at least eight months.

He said that’s because “the state of conservation is very fragile, as it was never restored” since 1922, when British archaeologist Howard Carter discovered the intact 3,000-year-old tomb and the treasures it held.

The coffin remained in the tomb until July, when it was moved to the new Grand Egyptian Museum, being built near the famed pyramids of Giza outside Cairo.

Tutankhamun ascended the throne at age nine, ruling until his death at age 18 or 19.

South Korea will up R&D spending

SEOUL, South Korea

South Korea says it will spend $6.5 billion over the next seven years to develop technologies for industrial materials and parts as it moves to reduce its dependence on Japan during an escalating trade row.

Trade Minister Sung Yun-mo said today the Seoul government also will financially support South Korean companies in mergers and acquisitions of foreign companies.

The announcement came days after Japan’s Cabinet approved the removal of South Korea from a list of countries with preferential trade status, which followed a July measure to strengthen controls on certain technology exports to South Korean companies.

South Korea says the move could hurt its export-dependent economy and has vowed tit-for-tat retaliation, such as removing Japan from its own trade “white list.”

Owner reunites with savings found in recycling facility

EUREKA, Calif.

A man who accidentally tossed $23,000 into the recycling bin reunited with his life savings Saturday after a worker at a recycling facility in Northern California spotted a shoebox stuffed with money.

When the man from Ashland, Oregon, realized his mistake on Thursday, the recycling bin had already been emptied into a truck bound for the Recology sorting facility in Humboldt County.

The facility’s general manager told the Santa Rosa Press-Democrat most of the recyclables from the truck had been sorted by the time the man contacted Recology. Workers were nonetheless told to be on the lookout for the box.

Someone spotted the box down the sorting line Friday and recovered all but $320. The money somehow stayed in the box during the 200-mile trip to the facility.

