Pittsburgh mayor says he’s boosted security after threats

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The mayor says he has beefed up his own security after threats after the city approved gun-control measures in the wake of the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting that killed 11 last fall.

Mayor Bill Peduto says he has extended the hours of his security detail into the evening after “direct death threats,” particularly around the firearms issue. Peduto said he sends such threats on to Pittsburgh police and tries not to think about them.

The measures approved in April would restrict military-style assault weapons as well as armor-piercing ammunition and high-capacity magazines and allow temporary seizure of guns from those deemed a threat. Lawsuits were filed immediately alleging the measures violate state law barring municipalities from regulating the ownership or possession of firearms and ammunition.