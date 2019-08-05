Ohio mom accused of killing 3 sons set for trial in January
BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio (AP) — The trial for an Ohio woman accused of suffocating her three young sons has been delayed again, this time from September to early January.
Brittany Pilkington, of Bellefontaine, has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder charges in the deaths of her toddler and two infants in 2014 and 2015.
A Logan County judge postponed the trial to allow time to consider defense lawyers’ arguments that the 26-year-old Pilkington has intellectual deficiencies and therefore should be ineligible to face a potential death penalty.
The new trial date is Jan. 6.
Prosecutors say Pilkington was jealous over the attention her husband gave the children and she admitted to police she smothered the sleeping boys.
The judge previously ruled most of her confession can be used at trial.
