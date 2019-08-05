Mahoning County commissioners meet Tuesday
YOUNGSTOWN — Mahoning County commissioners meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday in their hearing room in the courthouse basement, 120 Market St.
After that meeting, the commissioners will have a staff meeting at 10:30 a.m. on the second floor of the county administration building, 21 W. Boardman St.
