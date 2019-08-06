Liberty names police dog after Justin Leo

By SAMANTHA PHILLIPS

sphillips@vindy.com

LIBERTY

Police dog Leo signed his oath to serve and protect with a paw print.

Campbell Municipal Court Judge Patrick Cunning swore Leo in to the Liberty Police Department Monday morning, with community members, police and school officials in attendance.

Also in attendance was the family of Justin Leo, a Girard police officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty in October 2017.

Patrol Officer David Rankin, the police dog’s handler, trained at the police academy with Justin Leo and decided to name the 1-year-old Dutch Shepherd after him.

“Shortly after everything happened, officer Rankin stopped at the house a lot,” Justin’s father Dave Leo said.

The cost of the dog, training and supplies was about $20,000 and was funded by community, police and school officials donations.

Schools Superintendent Joe Nohra brought dog treats and toys from school officials as a gift.

Leo is trained to find narcotics and track people, whether it’s a missing person or a criminal. Rankin suggested having a police dog will deter people from acting violent and trying to fight with officers.

“You can’t put a measure on how much of an asset a police dog is to the department,” Rankin said.

The dog underwent six weeks of initial training.

Judge Cunning is Rankin’s father-in-law. He said it was the first time he conducted a police dog swearing-in ceremony.

After Rankin repeated the oaths, he dipped Leo’s pawprint in ink and stamped it on the document.

Police Chief Toby Meloro thanked everyone who supported the department’s efforts to get a police dog.

“I’m so proud of our community and everything we’ve done,” he said.

When the dog is off-duty, it will live with Rankin.

“We are going to look after each other,” Rankin said.