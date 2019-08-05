Ivanka Trump, Carson postpone planned visit to Youngstown

WASHINGTON

In the aftermath of mass shootings in Dayton and El Paso, Texas, this weekend, a presidential delegation is postponing its visit to Youngstown that had been scheduled for Monday.

“In light of the tragic shooting, [U.S. Housing and Urban Development Department] Secretary Ben Carson and Adviser Ivanka Trump are postponing their planned visit to Youngstown, as they join Ohioans and people across the country in mourning those impacted by the horrific events that unfolded in Dayton, Ohio, early this morning. Police and first responders must be able to allocate all available resources to assist the investigation and support the victims and families,” said Jessica Ditto, White House deputy communication director.

Carson and Trump expressed their condolences and support to the host, U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Cincinnati, and let him know that the event will be rescheduled at a future date.

The group was scheduled to make several stops in the Valley, including City Machine Technologies, the Youngstown Business Incubator and Stambaugh Auditorium.

Shooting in Warren

WARREN

Police are investigating the shooting of a person in an SUV about 10 p.m. Saturday Aug. 3 that subsequently crashed into a utility pole and a house on Homewood Avenue Southeast off Youngstown-Warren Road. The condition of the victim, who was shot in the head, is unknown.

The Trumbull County 911 Center reported receiving multiple calls about numerous gunshots in the area before the crash. Youngstown-Warren Road was temporarily closed, and power was lost in the area for a short time, officials said.

Car crashes into home

CANFIELD

Three people were injured after a car crashed into a Skyline Drive home and caught fire Saturday afternoon.

Fire officials said the driver of the vehicle had a medical emergency and ran off the road hitting two parked cars before smashing into a garage. The vehicle was traveling on North Hillside Road before running off into the home and starting a fire, said 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

The homeowner helped the three people in the car to safety. They were injured but none seriously.

MCCTC open house

CANFIELD

Mahoning County Career and Technical Center’s Adult Career Center is having an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday for medical assistant and medical office specialist programs.

Both programs are enrolling now for the fall. The center is located at 7300 N. Palmyra Road. Call 330-729-4100 for information.

Backpack giveaway

WARREN

Harvest Point Church, 6100 Tod Ave. SW, will have a free backpack giveaway at 1 p.m. Saturday for K-12 students. The student must be present to receive a backpack. Snacks will be provided. The backpacks are given on a first-come, first-served basis.

Need school supplies?

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County District St. Vincent de Paul Society will host a school supplies distribution from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the food pantry located at 317 Via Mount Carmel Ave. The event is open to Mahoning and Trumbull County K-12 students. Five hundred backpacks filled with supplies will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Students must be present, and parents or guardians must have photo ID. For information, call 330-333-3601.

Road closing ahead

BAZETTA

The Trumbull County Engineer announced that McCleary-Jacoby Road between Knapp Drive and Cornerstone Drive will be closed for bridge replacement from Aug. 12 to Sept. 6.

The recommended detour route is east on state Route 305, south on state Route 46 and north on McCleary-Jacoby.