Greatest Golfer signup deadlines this week

The 2019 Greatest Week in the Valley presented by Covelli Enterprises is pounding down on us.

If you’re entering in Greatest, we need you to get busy. This is Year 10.

That’s hard to believe.

This started in 2009 with Farmers National Bank, The Lake Club, Mill Creek Golf Course and Trumbull Country Club. It’s grown beyond what we projected. Thank you.

What you need to know:

• Farmers National Bank 54-hole adults event

This is our signature event. We need you signed up by this Wednesday to ensure your spot. Every day after that, divisions will close up.

Getting in by Wednesday also helps us verify handicaps.

Remember about player handicap claims: Part of our policing process is you. Examine the field. If you feel any player is out of place, email Todd Franko at tfranko@vindy.com

• The HBK Greatest Golfer Par 3/Long Drive Shootout Under the Lights will take place Thursday, Aug. 15 at Tippecanoe Country Club starting at 6 p.m. We will accept 25 long drivers total for Men, Women and Senior Men’s (Over 60).

Sign up on our website.

The Par 3 shootout format is a Greatest of Greatest limited field of some of our Greatest champions and 10-year players.

• The Phantom Fireworks 2-player championship event is in need of teams.

This event, played Wed., Aug. 14 at Trumbull Country Club, is for Ladies, Mixed Couples and Senior Men (60+).

That’s right — three champs in one event. These are 3 separate divisions.

The event is $85 per player. We tee off at 9 a.m. Luncheon, trophies and prizes.

We have a minimum team amount to get to for this event to happen.

• The Coors Light Scramble Championship will launch the week. It is a 1 p.m. tee time at The Lake Club on Monday, Aug., 12.

Teams are signing up daily — having gained entrance by winning a local charity event.

Info on all of these events is available at www.vindy.com/golf.