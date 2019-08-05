GM opens $65M parts processing center in Mich.

BURTON, Mich. — General Motors Co. today opened a new ACDelco and GM Genuine Parts processing center in the Flint, suburb of Burton. The state-of-the-art facility will employ more than 800 hourly and salaried employees, according to a GM Communications news release

GM now employs more than 9,500 people in Genesee County, including the Grand Blanc headquarters of the company’s Customer Care and Aftersales business and the Flint manufacturing complex.

“This new facility in Burton will help us continue to deliver the industry’s best possible sales, service and ownership experience,” said Barry Engle, GM executive vice president and president, the Americas. “Strategic investments in our core business, and the strong U.S. economy, are creating opportunities for GM and its employees all over the country, and especially here in Michigan.”

All the positions in Burton support GM’s CCA business – the team responsible for supporting the service and repair needs of millions of GM vehicle owners as well as owners of competitive makes around the world.