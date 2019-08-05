Employer pleads guilty after worker on roof falls to death


August 5, 2019 at 11:35a.m.

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio construction company owner has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter after a worker lacking safety equipment fell to his death from the roof of a three-story apartment complex.

Owner James Coon, of Akron, also recently pleaded guilty in Summit County Common Pleas Court to a felony charge of workers’ compensation fraud.

The Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation says Coon disregarded his legal responsibilities and didn’t have BWC coverage when 39-year-old employee Gerardo Juarez Sr. died in 2017.

Additional reckless homicide and fraud charges were dismissed under Coon’s plea agreement, which was entered July 24.

The office of Coon’s attorney, Christopher Parker, said he wouldn’t comment until after the sentencing.

Court records indicate sentencing is scheduled Aug. 21. BWC says Coon could face up to five years in prison.

