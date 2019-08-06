Chief Finley says fire department has ‘given enough’

By JESSICA HARDIN

jhardin@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

After proposing controversial cuts to the fire department, Youngstown Fire Chief Barry Finley said, “Enough is enough,” citing risks to firefighter lives and public safety.

Finley previously proposed eliminating two battalion chiefs through attrition to fund improvements to the department’s radio system, and closing fire stations to compensate for the department’s rapidly dwindling overtime budget.

“Honestly, I think we’ve given enough, and I’m not willing to give any more,” Finley said at a Monday night forum at OCCHA (Organizacion Civica y Cultural Hispana Americana), 3660 Shirley Road.

He noted that, since he’s been chief, he’s had to demote nine employees, shut down a fire truck and stagger fire station hours of operation.

Charlie Smith, president of the city’s firefighters union, previously said that reducing the number of battalion chiefs could impact public safety and the safety of Youngstown firefighters.

“I agree with them,” Finley said. “At the end of the day, I’m a department head. Finding money is not my job.”

Of the department’s $40,000 overtime budget for 2019, about $27,000 has been used. This year, the Youngstown Police Department has spent more than $1 million in overtime, Finley stated.

“We put our lives on the line, just like they do. We don’t carry guns, but they don’t carry hoses,” Finley said. He noted that he does not expect overtime budgets to be equal, but they should be fair.

Those in attendance Monday shared in Finley’s frustration regarding the department’s inadequate resources.

“I’m tired as a citizen and a taxpayer of seeing the city’s budget balanced on the backs of our safety forces,” said Jerry McNally.

Rosemarie Carson said, “I think it should start at the top. I think [the mayor] should take a cut in pay.”

Smith thanked Finley and expressed his support for the chief’s stance. Maintaining battalion chiefs and stations will allow firefighters to to their jobs safely, Smith explained.

“If we are safe, you are safe,” Smith said.

Finley told the crowd that he discussed the situation with Mayor Jamael Tito Brown, who assured him that the department will not be required to shut down stations.

Ward 7 Councilwoman Basia Adamczak, who was present at Monday’s forum, questioned the mayor’s ability to make that promise. She explained that city council’s finance committee has not been able to convince the mayor to come and discuss issues pertaining to its work.

“Even though he said something great, that he’s going to step up,” Adamczak said and then paused, “When?”

To which Finley said: “All I have is the man’s word.”