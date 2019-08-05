Births


August 5, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Jordi and Bradley Dando, Hillsville, Pa, boy, Aug. 3.

Heather and Andrew Rankin, Struthers, girl, Aug. 3.

Shana Prince-Smith and Brian Smith, Salem, girl, Aug. 3.

St. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL

Susan and Andy Miller, Middlefield, boy, Aug. 2.

Kassidie and Dustin Seidner. Girard, girl, Aug. 1.

Ashley and Jeremy Toney, Warren, boy, Aug. 1.

