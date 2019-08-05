Births
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Jordi and Bradley Dando, Hillsville, Pa, boy, Aug. 3.
Heather and Andrew Rankin, Struthers, girl, Aug. 3.
Shana Prince-Smith and Brian Smith, Salem, girl, Aug. 3.
St. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
Susan and Andy Miller, Middlefield, boy, Aug. 2.
Kassidie and Dustin Seidner. Girard, girl, Aug. 1.
Ashley and Jeremy Toney, Warren, boy, Aug. 1.
