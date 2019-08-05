Agenda Tuesday


August 5, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Agenda Tuesday

Brookfield Township trustees, special meeting, 5 p.m., 6844 Strimbu Drive.

Mahoning County Educational Service Center, governing board meeting, 5 p.m., 7320 N. Palmyra Road, Canfield.

Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority, noon, 4076 Youngstown Road SE, Warren.

Warren City Council, 5 p.m., 141 South St. SE.

West Branch school board, special meeting, 6 p.m., West Branch High School conference room, 14277 Main St., Beloit.

AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$660000


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$249900


Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$775000