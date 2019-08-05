Agenda Tuesday

Brookfield Township trustees, special meeting, 5 p.m., 6844 Strimbu Drive.

Mahoning County Educational Service Center, governing board meeting, 5 p.m., 7320 N. Palmyra Road, Canfield.

Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority, noon, 4076 Youngstown Road SE, Warren.

Warren City Council, 5 p.m., 141 South St. SE.

West Branch school board, special meeting, 6 p.m., West Branch High School conference room, 14277 Main St., Beloit.

AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.