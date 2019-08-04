Tim Ryan, Sherrod Brown seek action to end gun violence
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
Elected officials representing the Mahoning Valley today weighed in on the mass shootings Saturday in El Paso, Texas that killed 20 and today that killed 9 in Dayton.
Democrat presidential candidate, U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-13th, of Howland called for Congress to “immediately end its August recess and reconvene in Washington to take up a package of legislation meant to stop these acts of horror and other acts of gun violence that affect every single American.”
U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Cleveland, said he is “filled with sadness for the victims and their families and gratitude for the police officers who responded to the scene and medical professionals caring for the injured in the mass shooting in Dayton early Sunday morning that killed 9 people and injured at least 26.
“I am angry that after shooting after shooting, politicians in Washington, D.C., and Columbus refuse to pass sensible gun-safety laws to protect our communities,” said Brown.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 7, 2017 12:05 a.m.
Republican congressmen say they’re willing to look at regulation ‘bump stocks,’ but not now
- October 4, 2017 11:03 a.m.
Pelosi: GOP Congress beholden to NRA, other gun interests
- December 20, 2012 midnight
Obama to send Congress gun proposals in January
- October 2, 2017 3:37 p.m.
UPDATE | Trump holds moment of silence at White House
- August 4, 2019 3:59 p.m.
Trump lays low in aftermath of shootings; critics assail him
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.