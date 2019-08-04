Tim Ryan, Sherrod Brown seek action to end gun violence

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Elected officials representing the Mahoning Valley today weighed in on the mass shootings Saturday in El Paso, Texas that killed 20 and today that killed 9 in Dayton.

Democrat presidential candidate, U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-13th, of Howland called for Congress to “immediately end its August recess and reconvene in Washington to take up a package of legislation meant to stop these acts of horror and other acts of gun violence that affect every single American.”

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Cleveland, said he is “filled with sadness for the victims and their families and gratitude for the police officers who responded to the scene and medical professionals caring for the injured in the mass shooting in Dayton early Sunday morning that killed 9 people and injured at least 26.

“I am angry that after shooting after shooting, politicians in Washington, D.C., and Columbus refuse to pass sensible gun-safety laws to protect our communities,” said Brown.