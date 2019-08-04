Shooting, car crash reported in Warren


August 4, 2019 at 10:26p.m.

WARREN

Police are investigating the shooting of a person in an SUV about 10 p.m. Saturday Aug. 3 that subsequently crashed into a utility pole and a house on Homewood Avenue Southeast off Youngstown-Warren Road. The condition of the victim, who was shot in the head, is unknown.

The Trumbull County 911 Center reported receiving multiple calls about numerous gunshots in the area before the crash.

Youngstown-Warren Road was temporarily closed, and power was lost in the area for a short time, officials said.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$249900


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$660000


Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$775000