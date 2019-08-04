New hire arrested during jail tour for prison drug smuggling
CLEVELAND
Authorities say a newly hired corrections officer for a troubled county jail in Cleveland has been arrested while touring the jail this week on a warrant accusing her of smuggling drugs into a state prison in February.
Cleveland.com reports 28-year-old Angelique Lykes, of Warrensville Heights was arrested Tuesday at the Cuyahoga County Corrections Center.
County spokeswoman Mary Louise Madigan says Lykes had been given a conditional offer by the county after being interviewed. The jail tour was part of the hiring process.
Richland County authorities issued an arrest warrant for Lykes earlier this month charging her with smuggling marijuana for an inmate at the Richland Correctional Institution in Mansfield. Court records don’t indicate whether Lykes has an attorney.
103-year-old ex-chemist to be honored for his work on penicillin
COLUMBUS
A veterans group is honoring a 103-year-old former chemist for the work he did to develop large stocks of penicillin during World War II.
Robert Walton was part of a team with New Jersey-based Merck & Co. tapped to ramp up production of the drug after the U.S. entered the war.
Though drafted after the attacks on Pearl Harbor, Walton was blocked by the government from serving and directed to continue his work in the lab.
Walton says he was simply doing his job.
The local chapter of the Military Order of The Purple Heart has asked Walton to lay a wreath at the group’s monument at the National Veterans Memorial and Museum on Wednesday.
Associated Press
