METRO DIGEST || Motorcyclist injured

Motorcyclist injured

VIENNA

A male motorcyclist suffered unknown injuries in a collision with a vehicle at about 8:45 p.m. Friday at the intersection of state Route 82 and Niles-Vienna Road.

According to callers reporting the crash to the Trumbull County 911 Center, the cyclist ran into the car, was lying in the roadway and appeared to be seriously injured.

The driver of the car was not injured. The eastbound lane of Route 82 was closed to traffic for about two hours.

Help Mobile Meals

WARREN

Trumbull Mobile Meals needs packers and drivers to deliver meals to those in need in Trumbull County. There is an urgent need for Cortland and Niles drivers, but all areas can use help.

Mobile Meals can use help, even if it’s only an hour a week or even once per month. Mobile Meals has 28 routes throughout Trumbull County. Each day, 40 to 45 volunteers help prepare, package and deliver meals to more than 235 people. Volunteers delivered over 100,000 meals and drove more than 87,000 miles last year to ensure that “No Person Goes Hungry” in our neighborhoods. Call Terri Dean at 330-394-2538 to volunteer.

Pizza for kids

BOARDMAN

To celebrate the United Way of Youngstown and Mahoning Valley’s Success By 6 program’s 10th anniversary, Wedgewood Pizza, 6200 South Ave. in Boardman, is hosting a Slices for Success fundraiser Monday through Friday.

Wedgewood will donate 20 percent of sales to the program from those who mention United Way or Success By 6 during that time.

The four-week summer Success By 6 program prepares certain students entering kindergarten for their first time in the classroom and focuses on their social/emotional development.

“Wedgewood Pizza and Anthony Pellegrini in Boardman have been great partners to our United Way. Whenever we need help with pizza, whether it’s for one of our events or for the children in our programs, Anthony never hesitates to step up and donate,” said Bob Hannon, head of United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley.

