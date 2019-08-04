METRO DIGEST || Motorcyclist injured
Motorcyclist injured
VIENNA
A male motorcyclist suffered unknown injuries in a collision with a vehicle at about 8:45 p.m. Friday at the intersection of state Route 82 and Niles-Vienna Road.
According to callers reporting the crash to the Trumbull County 911 Center, the cyclist ran into the car, was lying in the roadway and appeared to be seriously injured.
The driver of the car was not injured. The eastbound lane of Route 82 was closed to traffic for about two hours.
Help Mobile Meals
WARREN
Trumbull Mobile Meals needs packers and drivers to deliver meals to those in need in Trumbull County. There is an urgent need for Cortland and Niles drivers, but all areas can use help.
Mobile Meals can use help, even if it’s only an hour a week or even once per month. Mobile Meals has 28 routes throughout Trumbull County. Each day, 40 to 45 volunteers help prepare, package and deliver meals to more than 235 people. Volunteers delivered over 100,000 meals and drove more than 87,000 miles last year to ensure that “No Person Goes Hungry” in our neighborhoods. Call Terri Dean at 330-394-2538 to volunteer.
Pizza for kids
BOARDMAN
To celebrate the United Way of Youngstown and Mahoning Valley’s Success By 6 program’s 10th anniversary, Wedgewood Pizza, 6200 South Ave. in Boardman, is hosting a Slices for Success fundraiser Monday through Friday.
Wedgewood will donate 20 percent of sales to the program from those who mention United Way or Success By 6 during that time.
The four-week summer Success By 6 program prepares certain students entering kindergarten for their first time in the classroom and focuses on their social/emotional development.
“Wedgewood Pizza and Anthony Pellegrini in Boardman have been great partners to our United Way. Whenever we need help with pizza, whether it’s for one of our events or for the children in our programs, Anthony never hesitates to step up and donate,” said Bob Hannon, head of United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley.
More Digest, A4
More like this from vindy.com
- August 29, 2011 1:12 a.m.
Motorcylist dies in crash in Vienna; 2nd motorcycle fatality of weekend in Trumbull
- February 23, 2011 midnight
Volunteers help keep the meals mobile
- November 3, 2002 midnight
TRUMBULL COUNTY Director: Agency keeps us mobile
- August 29, 2011 12:01 a.m.
Metro Digest || Motorcyclist killed in crash with car
- August 19, 2014 11:05 a.m.
Trumbull Mobile Meals in need of volunteer delivery drivers
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.