MILESTONES
HONORS
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation recently announced that Marcy Angelo, manager of business development at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber, graduated from its Business Leads Fellowship Program.
Upon completion, Business Leads Fellows join the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s network of 200 chambers of commerce and statewide associations who engage in education and workforce initiatives.
