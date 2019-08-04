Ivanka, Carson postpone Valley visit in light of shootings

Staff report

WASHINGTON

In the aftermath of mass shootings in Dayton and El Paso, Texas, this weekend, a presidential delegation is postponing its visit to Youngstown that had been scheduled for Monday.

“In light of the tragic shooting, [U.S. Housing and Urban Development Department] Secretary Ben Carson and Adviser Ivanka Trump are postponing their planned visit to Youngstown, as they join Ohioans and people across the country in mourning those impacted by the horrific events that unfolded in Dayton, Ohio early this morning. Police and first responders must be able to allocate all available resources to assist the investigation and support the victims and families, said Jessica Ditto, White House deputy communication director.

Secretary Carson and Ivanka expressed their condolences and support to the host, U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Cincinnati, and let him know that the event will be rescheduled at a future date.”

The group was scheduled to make several stops in the Valley, including City Machine Technologies, the Youngstown Business Incubator and Stambaugh Auditorium.