Holiday Inn owner to ditch mini shampoos
Associated Press
LONDON
The fight to save the seas from plastic waste may mean the end for mini bottles of shampoo and other toiletries.
The owner of Holiday Inn and InterContinental Hotels said its nearly 843,000 guest rooms are switching to bulk-size bathroom amenities as part of an effort to cut waste. The transition is due to be completed in 2021.
“Switching to larger-size amenities across more than 5,600 hotels around the world is a big step in the right direction and will allow us to significantly reduce our waste footprint and environmental impact as we make the change,” said InterContinental Hotels Group CEO Keith Barr.
