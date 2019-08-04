COURTS

TRUMBULL COUNTY

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Edward J. Strohmeyer Jr., 46, of Brookfield, and Kimberly S. McDowell, 52, of same.

Robert S. Frankland, 55, of Southington, and Xiuping Wang, 46, of same.

Kayla M. Mason, 30, of Warren, and Jason L. Patterson, 30, of same.

Adam Nowakowski, 41, of Warren, and Krystle M. Tomasino, 33, of same.

Paul D. Meigs, 48, of Hubbard, and Pamela R. Schultz, 45, of same.

Daniel J. Miller, 22, of Middlefield, and Kathryn F. Fisher, 20, of Windsor.

Robert Cavaliere, 50, of Warren, and Adrienne T. Nosse, 43, of same.

Alexander T. Shortreed, 23, of Cortland, and Catena F. Core, 24, of Mineral Ridge.

Michael D. Grant Jr., 30, of Girard, and Natalie M. Doran, 30, of same.

Michael P. O’Brien, 54, of Youngstown, and Judy M. Barber, 54, of same.

Jonathon D. Fife, 40, of Niles, and Lauren A. Thomas, 31, of same.

Steven J. Shinoskie, 61, of Warren, and Lori J. Knight, 52, of same.

Bail A. Rich Jr., 72, of Warren, and Mary L. Seippel, 66, of same.

Sara N. Creel, 35, of Warren, and Earl L. Bingham, 34, of same.

Alexander R. Burrell, 29, of Warren, and Olivia E. Rushnok, 26, of same.

Heather F. Campbell, 30, of Warren, and Timothy J. Kale, 28, of same.

Dwight E. Kennedy Jr., 30, of Warren, and Rebeccah A. Redmond, 35, of same.

Krista L. Swanson, 47, of Southington, and Anthony D. Christopher, 46, of McDonald.

Ashley J. Hoffman, 29, of Niles, and Matthew D. Cercone, 32, of same.

Derek C. Inskeep, 26, of Hubbard, and Tabitha J. Curtis, 24, of same.

Tyler D. Fenstermaker, 29, of Diana, Texas, and Melissa A. Pringle, 35, of same.

Alicia D. Adams, 38, of Warren, and Thomas A. Angelo, 58, of same.

Edward F. Schmidt, 67, of Warren, and Kathy L. Thompson, 64, of same.

Nikki L. Fair, 39, of Niles, and Anthony M. Cicero, 37, of same.

Mariah F. Peek, 25, of Warren, and Brock J. Poling, 25, of same.

Robert J. Reese, 53, of Warren, and Jacklyn S. Campbell, 47, of same.

Jessica L. Dray, 32, of Warren, and Jeremiah W. Felton, 44, of Cortland.

NEW COMPLAINTS

Sam Lamancusa v. Steve Kudla Jr. et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Frank J. Consiglio Jr. et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. John Abbott et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. James W. Byrd et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Clifton W. Brewster et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Elizabeth Arrich et al, tax foreclosure.

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Kathy Ferguson et al, foreclosure.

Bank of America NA v. David A. Goldberg et al, foreclosure.

Quicken Loans Inc. v. Kristin Canzonetta et al, foreclosure.

JP Morgan Chase Bnak NA v. Karlyn M. Stein et al, foreclosure.

Ditech Financial LLC v. Melanie Bender et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Dawn M. Vandergriff et al, foreclosure.

US Bank NA v. Joshua W. Robbs et al, foreclosure.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Bernadette S. Bush et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Terra L. Channell et al, foreclosure.

JP Morgan Chase Bnak Na v. Nathan L. Nalbach et al, foreclosure.

Huntington National Bank v. David P. Smaltz et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Cresent L. Smith et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Steve Suchy Jr. et al, foreclosure.

Ditech Financial LLC v. Amy J. Carson et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Rashad A. Williams et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank v. Jeffrey W. Sipe et al, foreclosure.

Sharon Pennsylvania Hospital Co. LLC v. Chad E. Lambert, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Randy Thornton, other civil.

Albert Guarnieri & Co. Inc. v. Ayyob Gas LLC et al, other civil.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Loretta J. Hess, other civil.

Albert Guarnieri & Co. Inc. v. Yogi Bapa LLC et al, other civil.

Citibank NA v. Chris A. Hale, other civil.

Albert Guarnieri & Co. Inc. v. Moeen Inc. et al, other civil.

Frank W. Barco v. William J. Higgins, other civil.

Albert Guarnieri & Co. Inc. v. St. Clair LLC et al, other civil.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Chris A. Sullivan, other civil.

Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC v. Trimble Transportation Enterprise Solutions Inc., other civil.

Jeffrey Van Dam v. DA Van Dam and Associates, other civil.

Larry Brady et al v. Klaben Ford Lincoln of Warren Inc. et al, other civil.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Mandy Ruschak, other civil.

Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Deanna Lancaster, other civil.

Discover Bank v. Mary K. Lamonge, other civil.

Onemain Financial Group LLC v. Stephen A. Simpson et al, other civil.

Michael Harris v. City of Girard et al, other civil.

Cassandra M. Leeworth v. Walter V. Cihan AMVETS Post 112, other civil.

Progressive Specialty Insurance Co. v. Kelo J. Ricks Jr, other civil.

Discover Bank v. Robert P. Mercer, other civil.

Seven Seventeen Credit Union v. James P. Casey, other civil.

Samuel Allen v. Richard Demyen et al, other civil.

Ford Motor Co. v. Connors Plumbing & Heating Inc., other civil.

CR Electric Inc. v. Timothy A. Mazzella Jr. et al, other civil.

Anthony J. Vigorito v. City of Niles, other civil.

Estate of Alyssa Honsaker v. Meritain Health Inc. et al, other civil.

UH Geauga Regional Hospital v. Ronald Huston, other civil.

Michael J. Jurenovich DO v. Donald B. Donaldson, other civil.

Kennedy Mall Ltd. v. Duy Quang Vuong et al, other civil.

Cafaro Northwest Partnership v. Simply Gloryous Inc. et al, other civil.

Cafaro Peachcreek Joint Venture Partnership v. JJDS Ecigarettes LLC, other civil.

Kentucky Oaks Mall Co. v. Alyssa Elliot et al, other civil.

Robert Snyder v. Jill Sherbourne, other civil.

Antonio Ieraci et al v. Janet Combine et al, other torts.

Heidi Smith et al v. Thomas E. Brown et al, other tortts.

Whitney G. Anderson v. Jacqueline Kis et al, other torts.

Devlin W. Rausch et al v. Angie M. Marsh et al, other torts.

Nicholas Mymo v. Brent Lowe, other torts.

Felicia R. Boyles v. Estate of Brian J. McGee, other torts.

Mary E. Williams v. LTV Steel Co. et al, workers’ compensation.

Keith Elliott v. Big Blue Trucking Inc. et al, workers’ compensation.

Michael L. Green v. VTC Services Inc. et al, workers’ compensation.

Alphonso West v. BRT Extrusions Inc. et al, workers’ compensation.

Narcis Nicula v. Kokosing Inc. et al, workers’ compensation.

Matthew Royal v. General Motors LLC et al, workers’ compensation.

Paul A. Superak v. Arconic Inc. et al, workers’ compensation.

Ian Von Gordon v. Humility of Mary Health Partners et al, workers’ compensation.

Mary L. Buck v. Macalis Deluxe Super Markets Inc. et al, workers’ compensation.

Dominic Rossi v. Lordstown LLC et al, workers compensation.

Inkosi Ali v. Diversified Maintenance Systems LLC et al, workers’ compensation.

Karen A. Hilson v. General Motors Corp. NAO Parma et al, workers’ compensation.

Department of Taxation v. Anthony Canterino, money.

Department of Taxation v. Lauri Derricoatte, money.

Department of Taxation v. Shawn M. Flanigan, money.

Department of Taxation v. G&R Enterprises, money.

Department of Taxation v. T&H Ivany LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Kimberly Holmes et al, money.

Department of Taxation v. Hoot & Holler LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Jennifer M. Jackson, money.

Department of Taxation v. Cleathus O. Jones III et al, money.

Department of Taxation v. La Bella Vita Salon and Day Spa Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Robert P. Meeker et al, money.

Department of Taxation v. Charles J. Pusin et al, money.

Department of Taxation v. Ronald Swertfager, money.

Department of Taxation v. Mary M. Tatum, money.

Department of Taxation v. Team Torres Transportation & Hauling LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Thrift Town Treasures LLC, money (2).

Department of Taxation v. Timothy Wilks, money.

Department of Taxation v. 4 Shirts Sake LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Lots A Loot, money.

Department of Taxation v. American National Glass & Architect, money.

Department of Taxation v. Dental Products and Service Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Arckonicon Electronics LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Belleria Warren LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Break W. Jac & Ju, money.

Department of Taxation v. CJS Janitorial Services of Northeast Ohio LLC, money (4).

Department of Taxation v. Michael C. Derosa, money.

Department of Taxation v. William R. Freeman, money.

Department of Taxation v. Belleria G. Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Gilmours Carpet Gallery Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Patricia A. Gill et al, money.

Department of Taxation v. Jill C. Leek et al, money (2).

Department of Taxation v. Timothy J. Leek, money.

Department of Taxation v. Deairha K. Martin Evans, money.

Department of Taxation v. Michelle McAuley, money (2).

Department of Taxation v. Teresa McBride, money.

Department of Taxation v. Joe Merrel, money.

Department of Taxation v. Alan C. Metheny, money.

Department of Taxation v. Frank J. Minnier, money.

Department of Taxation v. New Valley Transport Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Brian R. Ruckdeschel, money.

Department of Taxation v. David A. Sabo, money.

Department of Taxation v. William G. Schellenger, money.

Department of Taxation v. Leticia N. Smith, money.

Department of Taxation v. Joseph M. Stutzman, money.

Department of Taxation v. Daniel M. Weber et al, money.

Sharon Regional Health System v. Joseph N. Kelley et al, money.

Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Michael W. Smith, money.

Sharon Regional Health System v. David G. Potter et al, money.

Midland Funding LLC v. Janet Puckett, money.

Alan J. Shapiro Co. LPA v. Helen Hancock, money.

Bank of America NA v. Dawn R. Davis, money.

Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Robert Bathory, money.

Unifund CCR LLC v. Laura S. Ulderich, money.

DISSOLUTIONS ASKED

Kelly Pellin and Jeffrey Pellin.

Jennifer L. Preisse and Thomas W. Preisse.

John R. George and Cassandra L. George.

Kaylin Lomax and Tyler Lomax.

James M. Pratt and Selina M. Pratt.

Sara M. Dewall and Michael J. Dewall.

Troy Ruminski and Stacey Ruminski.

Tina L. Nickel and David A. Nickel.

Rosalyn L. Penn and Robert L. Penn Jr.

Cathy L. Matter and Michael R. Matter.

Mark A. Wheeler and Roberta J. Wheeler.

Cecilia Posey and Ronald J. Posey.

Catherine L. Blessing and Pasquale J. Candelmo Jr.

Melissa A. Spain and James E. Spain.

Roberta F. Townsend and Charles W. Townsend.

Tyler J. Bishop and Jennifer K. Corley Bishop.

DIVORCES ASKED

Joseph R. Ifft v. Aimee L. Ifft.

Matthew S. Bisker v. Melissa N. Bisker.

Jennifer G. Hamilton v. Matthew Hamilton.

April Turner v. Joseph Turner.

Michael J. Weitzman v. Diane M. Weitzman.

Michael J. Paskowski v. Jill M. Paskowski.

William D. Luongo v. Mary E. Luongo.

Melanie Bryant v. Joel Bryant.