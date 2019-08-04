Cassidy Advertising & Consulting LLC of Canfield has passed the recertification test for its

Cassidy Advertising & Consulting LLC of Canfield has passed the recertification test for its Google Ads partnership. Cassidy Advertising is one of the only Google Ads Partners in Northeast Ohio, with multiple Google Ads certifications.

A Google Ads certification means the digital marketers at Cassidy Advertising have the knowledge and expertise to rank their clients on the first page of a Google search. This allows their clients to be found by potential customers hence increasing their clients profits and making them stand out from the competitors.

Cassidy Advertising has earned Google Certifications in five different areas. Their specializations include search advertising, mobile advertising, video advertising, shopping advertising and display advertising.

Dr. James Gregory Napoli, formerly of Youngstown, has been named Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Arizona’s company’s new Chief Medical Officer. He is board certified in internal medicine and has more than a decade of clinical experience in hospital medicine and physician leadership roles.

Dr. Napoli has been at BCBS for six years and has served in multiple capacities related to creating value to customers in health care delivery efficiencies, quality outcomes and customer experience improvement.

Dr. Napoli earned a master of medical management degree from University of Southern California, a doctor of Allopathic Medicine degree from Medical College of Ohio, and a bachelor’s degree from Ohio State University.

He graduated from Cardinal Mooney High School in 1988 and is the son of Anthony and Margaret Napoli of Youngstown.