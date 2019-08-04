Agenda Monday

Brookfield Township trustees, regular meeting, 7 p.m., 6844 Strimbu Drive.

Lordstown planning and zoning and recreation department committees, 2 p.m., caucus room, 1455 Salt Springs Road SW.

Southington school board, special meeting, 6 p.m., high school library, 2482 state Route 534.

Youngstown school board, special session, 4:30 p.m., the community meeting room of Youngstown Rayen Early College High School, 20. W. Wood St. The purpose of the meeting is the renewal levy.

South Range school board, special meeting, 5:30 p.m., high-school library, 11300 Columbiana-Canfield Road, Canfield.

Trumbull County Budget Commission, special meeting, 10 a.m., auditor’s office, second floor, 160 High St. NW, Warren.

AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.