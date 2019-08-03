‘Power Lunches’ set

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber will host three networking “Power Lunches” this month that are free to attend.

A lunch will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Coaches Burger Bar, 3032 Center Road, Poland. On Aug. 15, a second lunch will take place at Cocca’s Pizza, 7144 Market St., Boardman, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The final lunch of the month will take place from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Aug. 27 at Chick-fil-A, 1885 Niles-Cortland Road SE, Howland.

‘Lattes and Legislators’

WARREN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber will host a “Lattes and Legislators” event featuring Ohio Supreme Court Justice Judith French from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Tech Belt Energy Innovation Center, 125 W. Market St. The event is $10 per person.

Learn machine safety

NILES

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber will host a training session on machine safety and protection best practices on Wednesday with an 11:15 a.m. check-in followed by an hourlong session beginning at noon.

The session will feature discussions led by Pat McCon of Zurich Services Corp. on safety basics, common causes of accidents and worker protection practices. The session will be $25 for Chamber members and $35 for prospective members.

Hunt Valve contract

SALEM

Hunt Valve Co. Inc., 1913 E. State St., doing business as Waeco Valve, won a $34,500 federal contract set aside for small business from the Defense Logistics Agency for the manufacture of plug valves.

Help with shipping needs

AUSTINTOWN

Steel Valley Postal Customer Council will be hosting an event to help small businesses with their shipping needs from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Four Mile Run Christian Church, 701 N. Four Mile Run Road.

Customers will learn about shared mail, direct mail and every door direct mail or EDDM.

Speakers include Tom Kerns, U.S. Postal Service Youngstown postmaster; Jeff Politano, Smart Marketing president; and Mike Ping, Dairy Circulation and Marketing director.

Plastic bottles sales banned at Calif. airport

SAN FRANCISCO

San Francisco International Airport is banning the sale of single-use plastic water bottles.

The unprecedented move at one of the major airports in the country will take effect Aug. 20, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Friday.

The new rule will apply to airport restaurants, cafes and vending machines. Travelers who need plain water will have to buy refillable aluminum or glass bottles if they don’t bring their own.

Amazon: New renewable energy project in Virginia, Ireland

ROANOKE, Va.

Amazon has announced two new renewable energy projects, including a solar farm in a Virginia county and a new wind farm planned in Cork, Ireland.

A news release posted on the company’s website on Thursday says the solar farm proposed for Pittsylvania County is projected to begin producing energy sometime in 2020. It says it will produce 45 megawatts of renewable energy capacity. The online shopping giant says the energy would be used to power the company’s Amazon Web Services datacenters. The news release didn’t give the exact location of the solar farm.

Staff/wire reports