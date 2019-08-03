Church anniversary

YOUNGSTOWN

Mount Sinai Baptist Church, 328 S. Forest St., will celebrate its 93rd anniversary with a special service at 4 p.m. Sunday. The theme will be “We’ve Come This Far by Faith,” and the guest speaker will be Rev. Mary Austin. Mount Sinai pastor Rev. George Wilkins will host.

Beatitude House requests donations

YOUNGSTOWN

The Beatitude House is asking the community to donate school supplies now through Friday at the administration building at 238 Tod Lane for the 2019-20 school year. Donations will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday each week.

Traditional supplies are needed but some specific items needed are as follows: one-inch binders, flash drives, plastic folders, three- and five-subject notebooks, note cards, book covers, pencil boxes, pens, colored pencils, highlighters, red pencils, mechanical pencils, big block erasers, calculators, hand sanitizer, paper towels, sandwich and large baggies, sanitizing wipes, dry erase markers, wide-ruled and college-ruled notebooks or loose-leaf paper. Gifts cards to Target or Walmart also are appreciated.

Women’s conference

sharon, pa.

Isaiah 49 Inc. will host its 6th annual International Women’s Empowerment Conference entitled “Deborah: The Woman God Uses As His Vessel for His Power and Glory” on Monday at Penn State University Shenango campus auditorium, 147 Shenango Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m.; service is at 6. Featured speaker will be the Rev. Judith Modiba of Johannesburg, South Africa. Other guests include Lady Phyllis Bolling, community choir director, and Christal Graham-Jones, evangelist.

Summer day camps

VILLA MARIA, PA.

Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center, 2067 Evergreen Road, will host the last two summer day camps for children. Lunch and snacks will be provided during both camps.

GROW Camp, for children entering grades kindergarten through fifth, is available for a Thursday or Friday session from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This is a gardening and outdoor activity camp that includes planting and tending a garden, swimming and nature activities.

REACH Camp, for youth entering sixth through ninth grade, will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday. There will be service opportunities, playing games, swimming and various forms of art available. For information, call 724-964-8886.

Study group

LIBERTY

The Unity Centre for Spiritual Living, 1226 Naylor-Lloyd Road, will offer a new study group “OM-Ongoing Metaphysics” at 6:45 p.m. every Tuesday. The group’s facilitator is Roger Dale Juntunen. The class is free, but donations will be accepted. For information, call 330-539-0122 or email info@unitycentre.com.

School supply giveaway

NEW WATERFORD

Abundant Life Fellowship, 46469 state Route 46, will host the 11th annual August Overflow school supply and clothing giveaway from noon to 4 p.m. today. The event also will feature food, fresh produce, bounce houses, barrel train rides and an American Red Cross blood drive.

The school supply and clothing distribution is targeted toward students in Crestview, Columbiana, Leetonia, East Palestine, Lisbon and Beaver Local school districts, and to home-schooled students in those districts.

To receive school supplies, recipients must bring a report card from the previous school year and/or other proof of residency in one of those districts. Supplies and clothes will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, and there is no pre-registration. Students from other school districts who have need are welcome to attend.

Church in the park

LIBERTY

New Life Christian Fellowship will have a nondenominational worship service at 11 a.m. Aug. 11 in Church Hill Park on Belmont Avenue. There will be a picnic after worship. The event is free.

Church picnic

NORTH LIMA

Good Hope Lutheran Church, 12030 Market St., will have a picnic at noon Sunday. The event will feature a hymn sing, badminton, giant Jenga, croquet and other lawn games, a dress-up photo-op, a basket raffle and a silent auction. Bring a side dish and/or dessert. A sign-up sheet will be posted in the church.

Anniversary celebration

BOARDMAN

Simon Road Church of God, 4750 Simon Road, will celebrate its 90th anniversary with a Heritage Celebration at 10:45 a.m. Aug. 11. Guest speakers will be Rev. Timothy and Angelita Downing, missionaries to Ecuador. The service is open to the public.

Women’s retreat

BUTLER, Pa.

Mount Chestnut Retreat Center, 177 North Road, will host the GodQuest Christian Women’s Silent Retreat on Sept. 13-15. The program offers solitude and silence for praying, journaling, Scripture, nature and quiet reflection. The cost is $145, which includes a private room and meals. To register or for information, visit www.godquest.com, call 315-549-3016 or email info@godquest.com.

Assumption pilgrimage

NORTH JACKSON

Our Lady of Lebanon Basilica and National Shrine, 2759 N. Lipkey Road, will host the 54th annual Assumption Pilgrimage on Aug. 13-15. The event includes daily liturgies, confessions, candlelit processions, youth activities and more, presented by Bishop George V. Murry, Archbishop William C. Skurla, Bishop A. Elias Zaidan and Bishop Gregory J. Mansour. For information and the daily schedule, visit www.ourladyoflebanonshrine.com or call 330-538-3351.

Appreciation dinner

CAMPBELL

Living Word Church will host a semiformal appreciation dinner for city officials from 6 to 10 p.m. Sept. 13 at Archangel Michael Community Center, 401 12th St. Honorees include Mayor Nicholas Phillips, police Chief Patrick Kelly and fire Chief Nicholas Hrelec. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased at the mayor’s office or by calling Teresa at 330-755-1451 by the end of August.

Outdoor service

ANDOVER

Andover United Methodist Church will host the Drive-In Outdoor Service, a casual interdenominational worship service, at 9:30 a.m. every Sunday through Sept. 1 at Wildwood Acres Campground, 6091 Marvin Road.

The service reaches out to tourists, campers and all people interested in worshiping in nature.

Special music will be provided by the Golden Street Singers on Aug. 11 and Dan Shall on Aug. 25.

Special guest lecture

BOaRDMAN

Great Conjunction Spiritual Center will host an evening with Victoria Price, daughter of the late actor Vincent Price, at 7 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Holiday Inn, 7410 South Ave.

Price will discuss the life and career of her father as well as details of her own spiritual journey. Copies of her book, “The Way of Being Lost,” as well as her biography of Vincent Price will be available for purchase and signing. Tickets are $20 at www.greatconjunction.org, or $25 at the door. Seating is limited. Call 330-328-2308 for information.

100th anniversary

CAMPBELL

St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, 159 Reed Ave., will celebrate its 100th anniversary with Mass at 3 p.m. Sept. 15. A reception and dinner will follow at the Palermo Center, 394 Tenney Ave. Tickets for the reception will be $35 per person. For information or reservations, call Mariann at 330-755-1979 or 330-720-8839.

Block party

STRUTHERS

Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 67 McClure St., will host a community block party from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today. The event is free. For information, call 330-442-9797.

Interfaith picnic

YOUNGSTOWN

Congregation Rodef Sholom will host an interfaith community picnic in Wick Park on the North Side at 6 p.m. Aug. 22. To attend, RSVP to the office at 330-744-5001 by Aug. 19.

Golf outing

LISBON

Good Hope Lutheran Church will host its annual golf outing Sept. 14 at Beaver Creek Meadows Golf Course, 1774 state Route 7, to raise money to defray the costs for next year’s campers at Camp Frederick. The deadline to register is Aug. 31. The fee is $75 per player. For information, visit www.campfrederickohio.com/events, email info@campfrederickohio.com, or call 330-227-3633.

Jubilee service

YOUNGSTOWN

The 100 Plus Foundation will have their 13th annual Jubilee service at 5 p.m. Aug. 11 at Heavenly Place Church of God in Christ, 1350 Katherine Ave. The theme will be “Precious Memories, 1 Corinthians 15:51-58.” The keynote speaker will be Pastor Michelle Moore from Cathedral Worship Center in Euclid. The foundation will honor three deceased members, and will ercognize their contributions to the foundation and community. The honorees are Sheila Conley, Veronica McCullough and Jacqueline Barrett. For information, call Anner Hardin at 330-883-1318.

Second anniversary

YOUNGSTOWN

Shelly and the NEW Corinthians will celebrate their second anniversary at 5 p.m. Aug. 11 at Lighthouse Covenant Ministries, 1755 Shehy St. Special guests will be The Gospel Travelers from Cleveland, and Lillie Wells will serve as mistress of ceremonies.

Dance gathering

GIRARD

Dance Manifest Global Minstries will host the 2019 gathering on Aug. 16 and 17 at the Metroplex Expo Center, 1620 Motor Inn Drive. Doors will open at 6:30 a.m., registration will begin at 6:45 a.m., and sessions will start at 8 a.m. Each evening, there will be a praise and worship service at 7:30 p.m.

The Religion digest runs every Saturday. Send items for the digest by email to religion@vindy.com, by mail to the Religion Desk at The Vindicator, P.O. Box 780, Youngstown, OH 44501-0780, or by fax to 330-747-6712. Deadline to submit information is Wednesday at 5 p.m.