BIRTHS


August 3, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Abdulrahman Aljassim and Banin Almuhaysin, Youngstown, girl, July 30.

Breeana Bratsveen and Lee Taylor, Struthers, boy, July 31.

Percy and Tamika Phillips, Youngstown, girl, July 31.

Kristan Davis and Darren Clark, East Liverpool, girl, July 31.

Rachel Schewirey, Canfield, girl, July 31.

Crystal Welch and Freeman Dobyne Jr., Youngstown, girl, July 31.

Keith and Kristen Miller, Youngstown, girl, Aug. 1.

Dennis and Jalise Pixley, Youngstown, girl, Aug. 1.

Tim and Hillary Miller, Cortland, girl, Aug. 1.

India Sadler and David L. Cochrane, Youngstown, boy, Aug. 1.

Jazzmen Ratliff, Campbell, boy, Aug. 1.

St. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL

Travis and Montana Foreman, Cort- land, girl, July 31.

Mark and Ellen Troyer, Windsor, girl, July 31.

