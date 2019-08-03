BIRTHS
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Abdulrahman Aljassim and Banin Almuhaysin, Youngstown, girl, July 30.
Breeana Bratsveen and Lee Taylor, Struthers, boy, July 31.
Percy and Tamika Phillips, Youngstown, girl, July 31.
Kristan Davis and Darren Clark, East Liverpool, girl, July 31.
Rachel Schewirey, Canfield, girl, July 31.
Crystal Welch and Freeman Dobyne Jr., Youngstown, girl, July 31.
Keith and Kristen Miller, Youngstown, girl, Aug. 1.
Dennis and Jalise Pixley, Youngstown, girl, Aug. 1.
Tim and Hillary Miller, Cortland, girl, Aug. 1.
India Sadler and David L. Cochrane, Youngstown, boy, Aug. 1.
Jazzmen Ratliff, Campbell, boy, Aug. 1.
St. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
Travis and Montana Foreman, Cort- land, girl, July 31.
Mark and Ellen Troyer, Windsor, girl, July 31.
