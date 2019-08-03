15 dead in today's El Paso mall attack


August 3, 2019 at 6:28p.m.

EL PASO, Texas (AP)

A law enforcement official says at least 15 people were killed in the attack at an El Paso shopping center and that the suspect who was taken into custody is a 21-year-old Dallas-area man named Patrick Crusius.

The official was not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. The official also stresses that the death count is preliminary and that the investigation is still ongoing.

Police say most of the victims of Saturday’s attack appear to have been at a Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, though they say the mall had also been “secured.”

El Paso hospital say they are treating 22 victims, not including a patient who died after arriving at one of the hospitals.

