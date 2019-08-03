Even at 100, boccie leader has no plans to slow down

By GREG GULAS

STRUTHERS

The Arco Club has a unique group of boccie-playing seniors, a ledger that boasts 65 members and a fraternity that makes it a priority each Tuesday to gather and compete at the St. Anthony Society courts.

Not so unique is the fact that you must be at least 55 years-old to be a part of the group.

Unique, however, is the fact that its ringleader, Al Nerone, turned 100 years old today and shows absolutely no signs of slowing down.

“He still runs up and down the boccie court, just so he can embarrass us,” said Lowellville’s David Mascarella, a 2016 heart transplant recipient. “He’s become a great friend and almost feels like a relative. My grandmother, Verne, baptized two of his cousins so I feel like we have a special bond.”

Born Aug. 3, 1919, on Youngstown’s East Side, Nerone graduated from East High School in 1938 yet never played sports, opting instead to work and earn much-needed money for his family during the Great Depression years.

“I was one of seven children, had three brothers and three sisters so money was tight,” he said. “I really didn’t have time for sports, but I did enjoy them when I could.”

His first job came at 16 when he worked for Genesee Distributing Co., also working for Renner Brewery before settling at Tri-County Distributing on Oak Hill Avenue on Youngstown’s South Side, a place he called his home away from home for 48 years.

He missed just 11 days due to illness during that span and in 1962, along with co-worker Harry Friedrich, traveled to Italy where he is credited with bringing the famous Riunite brand wine to the area.

“Our first order was for 50 cases,” he mentioned. “It just grew and took off after that.”

Described by others as one of the most friendly and generous people in the group, Nerone married the former Lucille Carano in 1942 and they remained married until her death in 2006.

Their union produced two sons, Jerry and David, and while he bowled during those early years – he carried a 182 average – he didn’t take up boccie until 1980 at the ripe old age of 61.

Over the years, he’s participated in four leagues, including Arco, Pacentrano Club, St. Anthony’s in Struthers and the Army & Navy Garrison 360 on Poland Avenue.

He notes the group attending Tuesday’s gatherings remains very special to him.

“This group means friendship,” he said. “At times I am home just kicking back, and I wonder who to call or visit. Most of my friends are gone, but this group keeps me alive.”

Ray DiCarlo has served as president of the Arco Club the past eight years.

“My father worked for Al at Tri-County when he was warehouse manager, and I met Al for the very first time in 1964, some 55 years ago,” DiCarlo said. “He is one of the most gracious people I have ever met, and while he started his boccie career later than most, he’s made up for lost time. I want to be like him when I grow up.”

Joe Jeswald, 91, has been an Arco Club member and boccie player since 1954. He says Nerone is excellent on the court.

“Al doesn’t play like he’s ready to turn 100 years old,” Jeswald said. “He plays like he’s 60 and can hold his own against anyone. He’s the first to greet you at the door and is everyone’s friend, a true ambassador for our club.”

Ramon Gutierrez, 58, was born with three kidneys and despite receiving a kidney transplant July 12, made sure that he was at Tuesday’s event so he could wish his Army & Navy Garrison 360 teammate an early happy birthday.

“Al calls this group his ‘young boys,’” Gutierrez said. “He has an effusive personality and remains one of the most generous individuals I have ever met. Plus, he’s an excellent team player.”

Cecil Mucci will turn 90 on Aug. 26 and has been a friend of Nerone’s for the past 40 years.

“Al makes everyone feel like a friend,” he said. “He’s warm, compassionate, caring and a pretty darn good boccie player.”

Poland’s Chuck Dedo will turn 77 on Sept. 1 and has known Nerone for 20 years.

“A few years ago, Al went for a stress test yet didn’t know what to expect because the doctors and nurses were huddling to discuss his results,” Dedo said. “After conferring with one another, they noted that he had the heart of a man 50 years of age which was much to Al’s liking.”

Area sports official Tony Serluco of Boardman has been a club member for the past four years, calling Nerone and the other players a special group.

“Work prevented me from attending these Tuesday gatherings, but I found out rather quickly that these guys are the salt of the earth,” he stated. “My biggest pleasure is playing boccie with Al and him telling me ‘great roll.’”

Nerone was asked what was planned for his celebration today.

“When I turn 100 on Saturday, I’ll simply make plans to be back here at St. Anthony’s on Tuesday with my Arco gang,” he said. “They already sang happy birthday to me, so we’ll get set to boccie and have fun all over again.”