Youngstown schools stuff students’ backpacks with supplies

YOUNGSTOWN

For the fourth year, the Youngstown City School District will provide backpacks filled with school supplies to all of its students.

The backpacks will be distributed to students at the respective schools during the first days of school. The packs are filled with items tailored to students’ grade levels.

“The beginning of the school year can be an expensive time for scholars’ families,” said Justin Jennings, the school district's chief executive officer. “We want to support our families and this is a great example of the commitment YCSD has to our families. We want to help make the start of the school year the best it can be.”

There are lists of items that families may contribute to their children’s schools if they’re able. It isn’t required.

If families are able and want to help, this is a good weekend to hit the stores. Ohio Tax Free Weekend runs today through Sunday when clothing and school supplies are sales tax-free.

For kindergarten through eighth-graders, those items include boxes of tissues, hand sanitizer, children’s scissors and both gallon and pint plastic, zipper-close bags.

For ninth through 12th grades, items requested are hand sanitizer, zipper-close plastic bags and Clorox or another brand of wipes.