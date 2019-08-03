Youngstown school board has special meeting Monday


August 2, 2019 at 8:39p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN -- The Youngstown Board of Education will meet in special session at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the community meeting room of Youngstown Rayen Early College High School, 20. W. Wood St. The purpose of the meeting is the renewal levy on the November ballot.

