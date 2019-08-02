Two men suffer 'major' injuries in Warren shootings

WARREN

Two city men, both 24, suffered "major" injuries from gunshot wounds on Lane Drive at 2:25 a.m. today.

Police were called to Lane Drive for the possibility of multiple gunshot victims and found one man in the home with a gunshot wound of the back and the other man across the street with a gunshot wound of the chest.

Both men were taken to various hospitals.

The police report does not mention any arrests having been made.