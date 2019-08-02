Suspect posts bond

YOUNGSTOWN

A Columbus man is free on bond after being arraigned last week on charges he phoned in a bomb threat July 2 to Phantom Fireworks on Belmont Avenue.

Joshua Galloway, 22, was arraigned July 26 in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on charges of making terroristic threats, disrupting public services and inducing panic.

Bond was set at $12,500, which was posted Wednesday, according to court records.

Police and fire crews responded to the office building on Belmont Avenue but failed to find any evidence of an explosive device.

2 face drug, gun charges

CAMPBELL

Police recovered a 9 mm handgun, more than 10 grams of heroin and marijuana after serving a search warrant just after 7 a.m. Wednesday at a 113 Gordon Ave. home.

Arrested on drug charges are Tierra McIntosh, 33, and Jarvis Sanders, 39. Both listed the home as their address on police reports.

Reports said they are expected to be arraigned today in municipal court.

Chief Pat Kelly said the warrant was served after an investigation by the department’s Street Crimes Unit.

Warren man arraigned

NEWTON FALLS

Nicholas Mollohan, 29, of Hamilton Street Southwest in Warren was arraigned Thursday in Newton Falls Municipal Court on aggravated vehicular assault and drunken driving for a Feb. 5 crash on state Route 534 in Newton Township.

No plea was entered on the aggravated vehicular assault. He pleaded not guilty on the drunken-driving charge and was released after posting $10,000 bond.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said Mollohan’s vehicle crossed the center line and crashed head-on into another vehicle, injuring Mollohan and the driver of the other vehicle, a woman, 25, of Newton Falls.

Troopers found illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia in Mollohan’s vehicle. A witness said Mollohan was slumped over toward the center of the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Lab results indicated the presence of a sufficient amount of methamphetamine, amphetamine and cocaine metabolite in Mollohan’s blood to cite him for drunken driving, a patrol report says.

Robbery charge

BOARDMAN

Police arrested a township man Wednesday in connection with a robbery that occurred at the Shell gas station July 21, according to police reports.

A store clerk told police Christopher Robinson, 20, approached the counter and said, “I don’t want to hurt anyone just give me the money.” Closed-circuit TV footage showed Robinson taking money out of the register and fleeing.

He has a preliminary hearing on the robbery charge Tuesday morning in Mahoning County Area Court. He is in the county jail.

Guns, drugs found

YOUNGSTOWN

Members of the vice squad and Community Police Unit on Wednesday found a loaded 9 mm handgun, $729 cash and heroin while serving a warrant about 4:40 p.m. at a 347 E. Ravenwood Ave. home on the South Side.

Arrested on gun and drug charges there was the homeowner, Arquise Miller, 29, who faces a charge for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

This is at least the third time Miller has been arrested with a gun since 2016. He is barred from having a gun because of a prior felony conviction.

Man arrested

BOARDMAN

Police arrested a Youngstown man Thursday morning after officers said he assaulted a FedEx employee at the store on Boardman-Poland Road on March 1.

Steven Jarvis, 49, was arrested on assault charges.

The victim told police he informed a customer his box was unable to be shipped. The customer became irate and yelled at the victim.

The victim followed the customer to write down his license plate when the customer struck the victim and threw him into the store’s front doors of the store.

Jarvis has a pretrial hearing on the assault charge Aug. 22 in Mahoning County Area Court. He is in the county jail.

Parking lot closed

YOUNGSTOWN

The parking lot at Fellows Riverside Gardens in Mill Creek Park will be partially closed starting Monday for asphalt work, according to a release from Mill Creek MetroParks.

The annual asphalt sealing and preventive maintenance work is expected to take several days. The lot will reopen once vehicular traffic is permitted, the release states.

Gardens facilities will, however, remain open and accessible. Any scheduled rentals or other programs in the Gardens will not be impacted by the lot closure. Certain areas within the parking lot will still be available during the maintenance.

The work schedule may be delayed or adjusted to account for inclement weather.

Man sentenced

YOUNGSTOWN

An East Side man was sentenced Thursday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to seven years in prison for robbing an Austintown woman in November.

Kadamein Butler, 22, was sentenced after pleading guilty to charges of aggravated robbery and kidnapping with a firearm specification.

He is accused of robbing a 74-year-old Lanterman Road woman at gunpoint with another man.

Police were able to arrest Butler after one of the victim’s credit cards was used at the Walmart in Boardman.

National Night Out

NEW MIDDLETOWN

The village will celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday. A parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. on state Route 170, followed by family-friendly activities behind the municipal building, 10711 Main St.

The event will feature bounce houses, a petting zoo, free haircuts by Main Street Barber, free hot dogs, french fries and fruit, displays of SWAT, bomb squad, a police dog and local community groups. DJ Ike will provide music. The event will end with a fireworks display by Zambelli Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Transit hours reduced

WARREN

The board of directors of Trumbull Transit, the county’s public transportation system, voted this week to reduce the number of hours of rides it provides by about half compared to the number it was providing during the first half of this year. The board started to reduce its operating hours in July.

The reductions are in response to the county commissioners moving $195,000 in senior citizen levy funds from Trumbull Transit to a new senior-citizen-only service.

The amount of service was reduced from an average of 90 hours per day to 45 Monday through Friday. It now provides about 21 hours of service per day Saturday and four on Sunday.

Assault charge

WARREN

Zariyah Diggs, 23, of Palmyra Road Southwest was charged with felonious assault Thursday after police say she punched the manager of the company where she formerly worked after she was terminated.

Police were called Wednesday morning to Laird Technologies, 655 North River Road, where the manager of the business was holding Diggs on the ground. The manager was bleeding from above one eye.

Police handcuffed Diggs and later took her to jail. Police learned Diggs was being escorted off the property after being fired when she attempted to return to the building. When that request was refused, she hit the manager in the face twice with her hand, which held her cellphone, what a witness called a “hammer punch,” in which the phone is used as a weapon. The manager detained her until police arrived. Diggs was arrested on a warrant but released several hours later.

Agenda Saturday

Brookfield school board, special meeting, 10 a.m., school auditorium, 614 Bedford Road SE.

AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.