Rulong gets about 40 years in prison for Larchmont shootup

WARREN

Ryan N. Rulong will spend 39 to 40 1/2 years in prison for the May 10 drive-by shooting of the University At Larchmont tavern and May 14 armed robbery of the True North gas station in Howland.

A jury convicted Rulong 27, of Church Hill Hubbard Road in Girard, Wednesday of eight counts of attempted murder and eight of felonious assault in the tavern shooting and one count of aggravated robbery in the gas station incident.

Judge Ronald Rice of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court sentenced Rulong only on the attempted murder counts and aggravated robbery because of what is called merger, meaning that if a defendant commits a single act that simultaneously fulfills the definition of two separate offenses, he will not be sentenced on the lesser offense.

Rulong fired at least eight times from his pickup truck into the University At Larchmont