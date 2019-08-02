R. Kelly pleads not guilty in sex exploitation charges


August 2, 2019 at 1:25p.m.

NEW YORK (AP) — R. Kelly today pleaded not guilty to charges he sexually exploited young women and girls who attended his concerts.

This is a breaking news story, check Vindy.com for updates.

