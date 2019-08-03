Police: Rookie Texas officer shoots at dog, kills woman

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A rookie Texas police officer accidentally shot and killed a woman behind a shopping plaza when he fired repeatedly at a dog believed to be hers that was running at him, authorities said Friday.

The officer in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, who was released from supervised duty July 1, responded to a welfare check Thursday about a woman who appeared to be passed out in a grassy area behind the plaza. Footage from the officer's body-worn camera released today shows the officer walking along a sidewalk and calling out, "Hello. Are you OK?"

The woman replies, "Yeah, I'm fine." A dog approaches and the officer asks, "Is that your dog?"

As the barking dog runs toward him, the officer yells, "Get back!" He begins to back up and then fires three shots. The woman screams, "Oh, my God!" and continues to cry out.

Police Chief Will Johnson said at a news conference the dog, which he described as a Labrador mix, weighed about 40 pounds. Investigators think the dog belonged to the woman, who the Tarrant County medical examiner's office identified as 30-year-old Margarita Victoria Brooks.

Brooks was shot in the "upper torso," Johnson said. The dog suffered a flesh wound and has been quarantined, the chief said.

"Everything about this call is an absolute tragedy," a somber Johnson said. "Our hearts are broken for the Brooks family and for the officer involved. Our officer was on scene trying to find an individual who may be suffering from a medical emergency. Clearly, this is not the outcome the officer wanted, nor is it the outcome that the department wanted."

He said Brooks' family has been shown the body camera video, and that criminal and administrative investigations are underway.