POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Hubbard, Liberty and Girard:

HUBBARD

July 25

Threats: A Christian Avenue man reported having received a threatening letter in the mail after returning from out of town.

July 26

Harassment: A Clingan Street woman showed authorities a series of text messages on her 10-year-old daughter’s iPhone that were sexual in nature.

July 28

Citation: A traffic stop on North Main Street led to a minor-misdemeanor citation charging Craig A. Douglas, 56, of East Marion Avenue, Youngstown, with having an open container of beer in a motor vehicle.

July 29

Trespassing: A Hubbard woman, 42, was to be given a criminal-trespassing warning after several shoplifting situations at Dollar General, 886 W. Liberty St.

Possible burglary: A man returned to his Duer Court home from vacation and reported having discovered a rear window slightly ajar, a screen that was lifted and someone’s palm print on the glass.

July 30

Aggravated menacing: A woman alleged her sister’s boyfriend, 27, of Masury, threatened to kill her and her daughter, then set their School Street residence on fire after he reportedly pulled a gun on the accuser’s sister.

Theft/criminal damaging: A Hager Street man saw that three of his vehicle’s tires had been damaged, with a kitchen knife protruding from one of them. In addition, he reported a magazine for a 9 mm pistol missing.

Vandalism: The owner of a Sunoco gas station, 175 Youngstown-Hubbard Road, reviewed surveillance footage that showed what appears to be a woman tampering with a coin machine near a car wash and peeling information stickers off the machine.

July 31

Theft: A Parish Avenue man told police someone stole a set of golf clubs, a raincoat and a global positioning system from his car, for an estimated $1,660 loss.

LIBERTY

July 25

Threats: A Haviland Drive man alleged his father called threatening to beat up the accuser, apparently in relation to a child-custody dispute.

July 26

Arrest: Officers at the Mahoning County jail took custody of Vaughn E. Rhoden of South Pearl Street, Youngstown. Rhoden, 28, was wanted on Girard Municipal Court warrants.

Criminal damaging: A Michigan Boulevard woman saw that someone had spray-painted part of her car and a rear patio door to her residence, and that a rock had been used to break a window to the vehicle.

Theft: A woman alleged a person hired to clean her Hazelwood Drive home stole various hair-care products from her.

Domestic violence: Marcus A. Scissum, 38, of Fifth Avenue, Youngstown, was charged with the crime after a man alleged he threatened to kill the victim, though the report contained no further details.

July 28

Arrest: Campbell police handed Dontrell L. McCreary, 25, to Liberty authorities. McCreary, of Logan Gate Road, Liberty, was wanted on a Girard Municipal Court warrant.

Animal complaint: A Fifth Avenue woman complained that a neighbor’s dog ran into her yard, causing her to retreat to her residence in fear.

Pursuit: Police assisted the Ohio State Highway Patrol that was pursuing a vehicle on Liberty Street before the driver was pulled over on Holly Drive. Two suspects were detained, a report stated.

Weapon: A Tennessee man alleged his sister’s boyfriend pulled a gun on him after he confronted the man about $300 the victim accused of having stolen from him.

Threats: A Burning Tree Lane woman alleged her former boyfriend has followed her and threatened to shoot up her home as she pulled into the driveway.

July 29

Drugs: Lucio L. Alesci, no age given, of Kenilworth Avenue Southeast, Warren, was charged with drug possession and possessing drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop in the 4000 block of Belmont Avenue when, police alleged, a suspected marijuana pipe and a bag containing about 1 gram of suspected marijuana were found.

July 31

Drugs: Officers answered a call about someone passed out at a Speedway gas station, 4210 Belmont Ave., before charging Tevin D. Spann of Perry Street, Struthers, with marijuana possession. Spann had a small bag of suspected marijuana near his vehicle’s driver’s-side door, a report showed.

GIRARD

July 26

Animal complaint: Police responded to a report about two dogs running loose before they were returned to and secured at their owner’s North Avenue residence.

Vandalism: A Morris Avenue man noticed a rear window to his car had been broken.

Harassment: Three North Highland Avenue neighbors said a man has been harassing them, in part by repeatedly circling around and driving past their apartment complex.

July 28

Arrest: A traffic stop on South State Street resulted in the arrest of Prashendall McQueen, 32, no address listed, on charges of operating a vehicle impaired and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle while intoxicated. An initial breath test failed to produce a usable sample, but subsequent attempts showed McQueen’s blood-alcohol content to vacillate between 0.13 and 0.14, both above Ohio’s 0.08 legal intoxication limit, a report showed.

Counterfeit: A heavyset man reportedly attempted to use two fake $100 bills at a Shell gas station, 420 S. State St.

July 29

Criminal mischief: An East Broadway Avenue man told police juveniles who live nearby have been damaging his backyard wooden fence.

Burglary: A man discovered doors were unlocked to his Woodland Avenue home, and that certain objects had been rearranged. Pry marks were found on a door frame, a report said.

July 30

Assault: A Girard man told police he was struck in the head, resulting in his glasses being damaged, while at a friend’s East Main Street residence.

Harassment: An East Prospect Street woman told officers two people communicating with her 14-year-old daughter via social media got into an argument with the teen, resulting in one of the communicators threatening to burn down their home and the other threatening to shoot the mother and daughter.

Theft: A man alleged a security camera captured his girlfriend entering his Hazel Street residence with a house key and taking several items without permission.