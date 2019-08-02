Ohio man indicted in 4 family slayings, could face death penalty

CINCINNATI (AP) — A man accused of murdering his wife, her parents and her aunt in an Ohio apartment was indicted in their deaths, court records showed today.

Grand jurors also specified in each of the four counts that Gurpreet Singh used a firearm and killed more than one person, meaning he would face the death penalty if convicted.

Butler County Jail records show that Singh, 37, was booked into jail Friday morning after his return from Connecticut. The grand jury indictments were made public nearly eight hours later.

His attorney, Charles H. Rittgers, told WLWT-TV that Singh is “absolutely not guilty.” He is scheduled for arraignment Monday.

Singh was arrested July 2 in a Walmart parking lot in Branford, Conn.

He called 911 on April 28 to say he found the four family members “on the ground and bleeding” in a West Chester apartment where he also lived, about 20 miles north of Cincinnati. Each of the four killed had at least two gunshot wounds in their heads.