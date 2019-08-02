ODOT road projects next week in Mahoning, Trumbull counties

The Ohio Department of Transportation announced road projects in Trumbull and Mahoning counties.





In Trumbull County, state Route 7 in Hartford Township just north of state Route 609 will be closed from Monday to Wednesday for a culvert replacement. The detour will be state Route 305 to state Route 193 to state Route 88.

In Mahoning County, U.S. Route 62 and state Route 630 in Green, Boardman and Canfield townships next week will have various daily lane restrictions for resurfacing until further notice on Route 62 between the Columbiana County line and state Route 446 and Route 630 between state Route 170 and the Pennsylvania state line,

This $2.5 million resurfacing project is scheduled to be completed by late September.