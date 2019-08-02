Mother collecting funds for woman who saved son

By ED RUNYAN

runyan@vindy.com

NILES

A mom who nearly lost her son to drowning at the Mosquito Lake State Park beach Monday afternoon started a GoFundMe page for the family of Christine Beheler, 41, the Niles woman who saved the boy but died.

Jessica Marvin called Beheler a hero and said she can never repay her for saving her son.

“I want to do all that I can to help,” Marvin said. “My son is still here because of her selfless act.”

Marvin said her son and daughter were invited to go swimming with Beheler and her family at the lake.

“During their time there, my son began to struggle near the buoy as his sister and best friend cried for help,” Marvin said on the GoFundMe page she created.

“Christine Beheler, my son’s best friend’s mother, rushed out to save him and managed to get him close enough to safety before she herself began to struggle. Christine unfortunately was pronounced dead at the hospital and spent her final act on this earth as a hero.

“Christine leaves behind four school-age children who are all heartbroken by these tragic events,” Marvin wrote. “In the coming days ahead, they will have to figure out funeral expenses, medical bills and switching schools and how they will move on from such a tragedy.”

The GoFundMe page is at www.gofundme.com/f/christine-saved-my-son039s-life-now-help-her-family.

As of Thursday, the page had raised $3,105 of Marvin’s $5,000 goal through 90 donations.

A woman who donated $100 wrote, “This act of selflessness came at a great cost. My heart breaks for you and your family.”

Another donor wrote: “She is a hero. She saved another and her children have lost her. What ever can be done to help her should be done.”

Bazetta Township Fire Chief Dennis Lewis said Behler was pulled unresponsive from the lake after she had gone in to save a boy, 12, who was drowning. There were a handful of children in the group, including a girl, 13, who tried to save the boy first but couldn’t.

Meanwhile, the Brookfield organization Healthy Hearts and Paws Project is caring for the dog that belonged to Christine Behler and her family after family members offered it for adoption.

Max, a “nice, friendly” shepherd mix about 8 years old will be available sometime next week, said Jason Cooke, who runs the nonprofit organization out of his home. Call 234-855-5847 if interested in adopting the dog.

Cooke said a friend notified him when Max was listed on a dog “rehoming” site to find him a new home. Cooke spoke with the family, including Christine Beheler’s father.

“I promised I’d find Max a forever home,” Cooke said. Cooke was taking Max to a veterinarian Thursday and will do a temperment test after that to determine whether Max is ready to be adopted.

“She lost her life being a hero. The least I can do is help her dog,” Cooke said, adding he hopes taking care of Max will give Beheler’s family “one less thing to worry about” while it copes with loss.