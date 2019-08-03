Monday is deadline to apply for disaster unemployment assistance
YOUNGSTOWN — Mahoning County residents must apply for federal Disaster Unemployment Assistance before the Monday deadline, says the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.
Applicants must be unemployed as a direct result of storms in May 27 and May 28; must be U.S. citizens or qualified aliens; must not qualify for regular unemployment insurance benefits from any state; must live in one of the 11 counties included in the recent federal disaster declaration (which includes Mahoning); and must establish the lost work was their primary source of income.
Those whose workplaces were damaged or destroyed or who were injured during the storms are also eligible.
Benefits will be available for up to 29 weeks, beginning the first full week after the storms.
Interested applicants may call 1-877-644-6562 toll-free.
