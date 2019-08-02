Man indicted for Steel Street shooting

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A Mahoning County grand jury indicted a carnival worker from Virginia for the June 12 shooting of a man on the West Side.

Matt Reid, 34, faces charges of attempted murder, felonious assault, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Reid has been in the county jail since his arrest for the early morning shooting June 12, which wounded a man in the stomach at a rowhouse in the 800 block of Steel Street.

The grand jury continued the case of co-defendant, Shalita Blake, 30, also of Virginia, on a charge of complicity to attempted murder.

The grand jury also indicted these people on these charges Thursday:

Jesse Alexander Durkin, 26, North Hazelwood Avenue, misdemeanor domestic violence.

Quintez Stokes, 21, Hilton Avenue, domestic violence.

Jasmin M. Biera, 27, Maranatha Court, possession of cocaine and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Anthony Alan Plaff, 35, c/o Mahoning County jail, grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Pierre Kennedy, 31, Seneca Street, tampering with evidence, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and possession of cocaine.

Marvin Black, 26, Upland Avenue, three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin, trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana, being a felon in possession of a felon, selling, purchasing, distributing or delivering dangerous drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, all with forfeiture specifications.

Kiarra Xavier Jackson, 22, Sheridan Road, burglary.

Jason Marshall Payton, 35, Mahoning County Justice Center, being a felon in possession of a firearm and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Juan A. Leonard, 31, Jackson Street, Campbell, being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Marcos Alberto Cuevas-Garcia, 30, Grandview Avenue, carrying concealed weapons and obstructing official business.

Shawn B. McGee, 48, c/o Mahoning County jail, robbery.

Latoya Martin, 36, c/o Mahoning County jail, two counts of identity fraud, two counts of falsification and petty theft.

Paul E. Sudimak, 54, Mahoning Avenue, North Jackson, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Demetrius Harris, 19, West Evergreen Avenue, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing official business and possession of cocaine.

Stan Williams, 55, c/o Mahoning County jail, failure to register.

Markus A. Cameron, 21, c/o Mahoning County jail, being a felon in possession of a firearm and improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Deondre Walker, 21, Lora Avenue, possession of cocaine.

Themis D. Tsarnas, 44, Edenridge Drive, Boardman, theft.

Christopher A. Tsai, 36, Ohltown Road, Austintown, theft.