GM earnings up

DETROIT

General Motors Co. announced its second-quarter earnings Thursday, with increases driven by the successful rollout of full-size light-duty pickup trucks.

GM’s stock went up 3 percent, with a diluted earnings per share of $1.66 and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.64, which includes $.01 from Lyft and PSA Group revaluations.

The company’s income was $2.4 billion, up 1.6 percent year over year, and it generated a revenue of $36.1 billion.

Chipotle to open

YOUNGSTOWN

Chipotle Mexican Grill, with a Chipotlane drive-thru, is opening Wednesday at 320 Wick Ave. near the Youngstown State University campus.

This is the first Chipotlane in the Mahoning Valley.

When it opens, the restaurant’s hours will be 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

One Source fined

COLUMBUS

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio has fined One Source Energy of Niles, which supplies natural gas to about 118 residential customers in Southington, and ordered it to cease operations Sept. 6.

The commission found One Source lacks the managerial, technical and financial resources necessary to safely operate a natural gas utility, the PUCO said in a press release.

The commission issued a $25,000 fine to One Source for its failure to comply with a previous commission order to cease enrolling new customers. One Source also failed to acknowledge or correct alleged violations resulting from two PUCO safety inspections and failed to appear at PUCO hearings, the PUCO says.

A call to One Source from The Vindicator not returned.

Slowing growth

CANFIELD

Farmers Trust Company is cautioning slowing growth and inflation for the remainder of the year in response to the Federal Reserve changing its stance on raising interest rates.

First Niles earnings

NILES

First Niles Financial, the holding company for Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Niles, reported its second-quarter earnings.

It had a net income of $121,000 between April and June compared to net income of $95,000 during the same period in 2018, a 27.4 percent increase.

Granddaughter of RFK dies at 22

HYANNIS PORT, Mass.

Robert F. Kennedy’s granddaughter, Saoirse Kennedy Hill, has died at 22.

The Kennedy family released a statement on Thursday night, following reports of a death at the family’s compound in Hyannis Port, Mass.

Hill was the daughter of Robert and Ethel Kennedy’s fifth child, Courtney, and Paul Michael Hill, who was one of four falsely convicted in the 1974 Irish Republican Army bombings of two pubs.

Further details weren’t released.

Staff/wire reports

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc.,21.33‚àí1.16

Aqua America, 2.24 41.88‚àí0.07

Avalon Holdings,2.52‚àí0.10

Chemical Bank, 3.2442.04‚àí1.38

Community Health Sys, 2.00‚àí0.05

Cortland Bancorp, 1.8423.940.84

Farmers Nat., 2.5014.38‚àí0.23

First Energy, 3.42 44.380.41

Fifth/Third, 3.3828.37‚àí1.32

FNB Corp., 4.1511.56‚àí0.48

General Motors, 3.7940.15‚àí0.20

General Electric, .4010.08‚àí0.35

Huntington Bank, 4.42 13.57‚àí0.68

JP Morgan Chase, 2.83112.94‚àí3.06

Key Corp, 4.2717.32‚àí1.05

Macy’s, 7.12 21.21‚àí1.52

Parker Hannifin, 2.04172.86‚àí2.26

PNC, 3.33138.26‚àí4.65

Simon Prop. Grp., 5.33157.48‚àí4.73

Stoneridge157.48‚àí4.73

United Comm. Fin., 3.249.89‚àí0.29

Selected prices from Thursday’s 4 p.m. close.