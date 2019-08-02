Extrudex Aluminum fined, on probation for concealing knowledge of felony

NORTH JACKSON

Extrudex Aluminum Inc. was fined $250,000 Thursday and placed on two years probation after pleading guilty to concealing knowledge of a felony after a federal investigation into the 2012 death of a worker at the plant.

The sentence was handed down in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio for one of misprision, or the deliberate concealment of one’s knowledge of a felony.

John J. Tomlin Jr., 21, of Niles, was killed in October 2012 when racks containing hot aluminum product weighing between 4,000 and 5,000 pounds that he was pushing on a conveyor tipped over, crushing him. Another worker was seriously injured but survived.

The plant’s general manager Brian Carder, of Stow, and its safety coordinator Paul Love, of Lake Milton, were each indicted separately in October for attempting to hinder an investigation by federal authorities.

Both men last month each pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice. Carder is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 15 and Love is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 22.